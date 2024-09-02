Texas A&M Offensive Lineman To Miss Rest of 2024 Season
The Texas A&M Aggies lost a highly-anticipated season opener against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Saturday night in front of the fourth-largest football crowd in Kyle Field history.
Unfortunately for the Maroon and White, the game wasn't the only thing they lost this weekend.
Mike Elko announced in a press conference Monday afternoon that starting left guard Mark Nabou Jr. suffered a lower-leg injury against the Irish Saturday and has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2024 campaign.
"I'll give you one injury report, Mark Nabou Jr. is unfortunately going to be out for the rest of the year," Elko said in the Monday presser. "It's an impact because Mark is a really good football player, but it is football, and injuries are going to happen. The next guy has to step up and go play."
It seems that the "next guy" is going to be sophomore Chase Bisontis, who started all 12 games for the Aggies last year and only allowed four sacks. Bisontis was named a Freshman All-American and also named to an SEC All-Freshman team in 2023. Safe to say, Conner Weigman will still be well protected at left guard.
Nabou and his fellow Aggie lineman kept the pocket pretty clean for the redshirt sophomore quarterback against Notre Dame, only allowing Weigman to be sacked one time and giving him plenty of time to throw. Unfortunately, he was only able to complete 40 percent of his throws, and two of his passes went to the Notre Dame defense for interceptions.
The Aggies will look to execute a solid turnaround as they take on a laxer McNeese State football team Saturday afternoon at Kyle Field.