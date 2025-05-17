All Aggies

Texas A&M Softball Suffers Shocking Loss to Liberty at NCAA Tournament

Texas A&M softball gives up a tough loss to Liberty after a brutal 5-run sixth inning gave the Aggies minimal time to complete a comeback.

Olivia Sims

May 9, 2025; Athens, GA, USA; Texas A&M outfielder Kramer Eschete (91) reacts to her triple during a game against Texas at Jack Turner Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images
May 9, 2025; Athens, GA, USA; Texas A&M outfielder Kramer Eschete (91) reacts to her triple during a game against Texas at Jack Turner Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images / Mady Mertens-Imagn Images

No. 1 Texas A&M suffered a shocking loss to Liberty at the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, as a 5-run sixth inning for the Flames gave the Aggies very little time for a comeback. After a quick 4-0 start for the Aggies, they couldn't get much more going while the Flames took over.

The bottom of the second was a memorable one for the Aggies as they posted four runs over a very scrappy Liberty team. A couple of errors in the inning gave the Aggies some runs as junior Amari Harper slid across the plate which got reviewed later for a run.

A fielding error and fielder's choice later, Texas A&M went up four, before the Flames got some momentum going in the top of the third. A two-out single from senior Alyssa Henault was enough for senior KK Madrey for a triple, sending Henault across the plate.

Texas A&M starting pitcher/relief pitcher Emiley Kennedy (11) pitches during a game against Texas.
May 9, 2025; Athens, GA, USA; Texas A&M starting pitcher/relief pitcher Emiley Kennedy (11) pitches during a game against Texas at Jack Turner Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images / Mady Mertens-Imagn Images

Senior left-handed pitcher Emiley Kennedy needed one more out to get out of the inning, but a launch from sophomore Paige Doerr put the Flames within one off of a two-run homer. The Aggies were able to add one more in the bottom of the third due to a sacrifice fly from senior Allie Enright, but that's all the offense the Aggies could produce.

Kennedy kept the Flames bats down through the fourth and fifth, before giving up five runs in the sixth. The Flames were able to score easily on a passed ball, making it a one run ball game with only one-out, ready to rally.

With two runners on, Henault singled through the right side, sending two runners home and giving Liberty the lead for the first time in the game. Madrey came up big once again with a two-run shot to right field, giving the Flames some insurance runs against a powerful Aggie offense.

It was a quick 1-2-3 top of the seventh for Kennedy, sending her offense out to the box hoping to get something going. A single down the left field line got senior Koko Wooley on base, but after that, it was a quick fly out, ground out and strikeout to end the game.

The Aggies will play the winner of Saint Francis and Marist at 6:30 p.m. for the elimination game.

feed

Published
Olivia Sims
OLIVIA SIMS

Olivia Sims is an ambitious writer covering for Texas A&M Aggies on SI. Olivia is a junior communications student at Texas A&M, pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree and a certificate in social media. Olivia was born and raised in Amarillo, Texas, into a diehard sports family where she grew up going to Spring Training for baseball each year and spending endless Saturdays on the couch watching college football. Her love for covering A&M athletics comes from the dedicated sports fan she is, as well as the love and respect she has for A&M as a whole.

Home/News