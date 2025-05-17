Texas A&M Softball Suffers Shocking Loss to Liberty at NCAA Tournament
No. 1 Texas A&M suffered a shocking loss to Liberty at the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, as a 5-run sixth inning for the Flames gave the Aggies very little time for a comeback. After a quick 4-0 start for the Aggies, they couldn't get much more going while the Flames took over.
The bottom of the second was a memorable one for the Aggies as they posted four runs over a very scrappy Liberty team. A couple of errors in the inning gave the Aggies some runs as junior Amari Harper slid across the plate which got reviewed later for a run.
A fielding error and fielder's choice later, Texas A&M went up four, before the Flames got some momentum going in the top of the third. A two-out single from senior Alyssa Henault was enough for senior KK Madrey for a triple, sending Henault across the plate.
Senior left-handed pitcher Emiley Kennedy needed one more out to get out of the inning, but a launch from sophomore Paige Doerr put the Flames within one off of a two-run homer. The Aggies were able to add one more in the bottom of the third due to a sacrifice fly from senior Allie Enright, but that's all the offense the Aggies could produce.
Kennedy kept the Flames bats down through the fourth and fifth, before giving up five runs in the sixth. The Flames were able to score easily on a passed ball, making it a one run ball game with only one-out, ready to rally.
With two runners on, Henault singled through the right side, sending two runners home and giving Liberty the lead for the first time in the game. Madrey came up big once again with a two-run shot to right field, giving the Flames some insurance runs against a powerful Aggie offense.
It was a quick 1-2-3 top of the seventh for Kennedy, sending her offense out to the box hoping to get something going. A single down the left field line got senior Koko Wooley on base, but after that, it was a quick fly out, ground out and strikeout to end the game.
The Aggies will play the winner of Saint Francis and Marist at 6:30 p.m. for the elimination game.