Texas A&M DL on Practicing vs. Marcel Reed: 'It Made Us Better'
Even if it was surprise for the rest of the SEC, the Texas A&M Aggies have already become accustomed to seeing what quarterback Marcel Reed did Saturday against the Florida Gators.
Making plays with his arm and legs, Reed sparked an Aggies offense that faced criticism following the season-opening loss to Notre Dame. He's made the case for the starting quarterback job even when Conner Weigman gets back to full health.
Based on the reaction from his teammates, it seems that Reed's presence and play style has been what's best for the Aggies all along. When speaking with the media Monday, Texas A&M defensive lineman Albert Regis admitted that practicing against Reed since the offseason has made the defense better.
"Since he first came in, we were like, 'This dude is nice,'" Regis said. "We already knew what we were going into, but you never quite know who you're going against until you go against him. ... We knew he could move, but when he came up against us, it was like, 'Oh dang. He can really move.' It challenged us to take better angles. ... It made us better."
Texas A&M coach Mike Elko has yet to commit to Reed as the team's starting quarterback for Saturday's meeting with Bowling Green.
"Oh, you know I'm not going to answer that," Elko said Monday when asked who would start if both were healthy.
Weigman enters the matchup as a game-time decision, but regardless of his health, Reed has earned the right to handle QB1 duties until proven otherwise.
Against Florida, Reed finished 11 of 17 passing for 178 yards, two touchdowns and no picks. He also showed off his dual-threat ability by rushing 13 times for 83 yards and a score.
No. 25 Texas A&M and Bowling Green will kick off from Kyle Field on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.