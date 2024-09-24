Texas A&M Secures Visit With 5-Star QB
The Texas A&M Aggies are looking to get ahead of the game when it comes to recruiting one of the top players in the 2027 recruiting class.
Per Marshall Levenson of Rivals, the Aggies have secured an upcoming visit with five-star 2027 quarterback Elijah Haven, who will make the trip to College Station on Saturday, Oct. 26 when Texas A&M hosts the LSU Tigers. He will also visit Michigan on Nov. 2.
Levenson reports that Haven, a Dunam School (Baton Rouge, LA) product, visited LSU over the weekend and will visit Alabama on Saturday for the Tide's big-time clash with the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs in Tuscaloosa. The 6-4, 210-pound Haven has already made an unofficial visit with the Florida State Seminoles and currently holds offers from teams like Auburn, Ole Miss, Miami, Florida, Texas Tech, Baylor and more. As he continues his high school career, this list will grow quickly and will include even more of the best programs in the country.
Levenson is the No. 1 quarterback in the 2027 class in On3's and 247Sports' rankings and the No. 2 players nationally according to Rivals.
According to 247Sports' scouting report of Haven, he's a "supersized dual-threat quarterback with a powerful arm and above-the-rim athleticism. ... Must keep evolving, but should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level with an extremely high ceiling given the clay."
Last season as a freshman, Haven went 122 of 180 passing for 2,205 yards, 35 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He added 107 carries for 641 rushing yards and 12 scores.
It will still be some time before Haven makes his collegiate debut, but if the Aggies can be diligent about building a relationship with him early on in the recruiting process, he could be stepping foot on Kyle Field at some point down the line.