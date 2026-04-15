Texas A&M Softball Moves Up In Latest Rankings

Steps in the right direction.

Texas A&M softball was recently ranked in the Top 15 of the country and is only trending upward as the season continues to progress.

In the most recent polling that has been released by ESPN.com./USASoftball, the Aggies are now at No. 11 overall and are quietly beginning to make a statement to the rest of the conference and country.

After a clean sweep over the weekend against the Rebels on the road, head coach Trisha Ford and Co. only have three SEC series left before the conference tournament starts at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Kentucky.

Behind and Ahead

Had a sweep time in Oxford 😋 pic.twitter.com/iKSxrh88Ut — Texas A&M Softball (@AggieSoftball) April 13, 2026

Before this week, A&M was coming off four SEC series against LSU, Kentucky, Texas, and Georgia, followed by Ole Miss this past weekend. Only one of the five opponents stole the series from A&M, and it was Texas, which was, at the time, the best team in the country and riding a huge winning streak that Ford and Co. helped end.

In non-conference play, the Aggies have played 27 games and now hold a 19-8 record, with only one left, slated to take place against Baylor at Davis Diamond.

There have been several tournaments that have prepared this club to play in meaningful games in the Regionals and Super Regionals, and maybe even the Women’s College World Series, and those matchups took place in the Aggie Classic, Shriners’ Children’s Clearwater Invitational, Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic, Texas A&M Invitational, and San Marcos Showdown.

All of those contests have led to this program's current position, with pivotal, meaningful series against Mississippi State, South Carolina, and Oklahoma that all have implications for the SEC standings. These games also matter because they might determine whether Davis Diamond can be a host, but there is still a ton to think about before we get to that conversation.

The Aggies head into Wednesday's mid-week square off batting .355 as a team and have a 3.45 ERA as a pitching staff. Their numbers at the plate are incredible, with a slugging percentage of .598 and an on-base percentage of .459, while they are holding opponents to .420 slugging and .306 on-base.

In the lineup, Mya Perez continues to rack up tremendous numbers as the leader in batting average and walks, with Micaela Wark leading the unit in home runs and RBIs. In the circle, Sidne Peters and Sydney Lessentine continue to be the best arms, as both have over 10 wins and an ERA under 3.00.

A&M has 10 games left before the SEC Tournament and the NCAA Tournament, so adding on to their success will be their focus heading into Wednesday's matchup with Baylor at 6:30 p.m.