Texas A&M Softball Star Impressing at Pan American Championship
In today’s world of diamond sports, the season is now year-round. When the NCAA season ends, summer leagues and tournaments waste no time to start up.
Texas A&M softball standout Mya Perez has decided to represent team Mexico in the 2025 Women's Softball Pan American Championship. The tournament will see 15 national teams fight for a chance to qualify for the WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup 2026/2027. While Perez is born and raised in Corona, California, she is very proud of her Mexican heritage and the opportunity to represent her family.
“It means carrying strength and pride and just remembering those who were before you, like my grandma and my great-grandma,” Perez told OurEsquina.com’s José de Jesus Ortiz. “They definitely worked hard in their traditions. Just knowing that I’m not representing just myself but them (and) my community is huge.”
Mya Perez Represents Texas A&M Well
In the bottom of the sixth inning of Mexico’s 7-0 victory over the Dominican Republic on Sunday, Mexico found itself in a favorable position.
With the bases loaded and one out, Mexico knew exactly who to call on. Perez was put in the game as a pinch runner, and she did exactly what she does best. On a 1-0 count, Perez sent a pitch sailing over the left-center field wall to give Mexico a 4-0 lead.
Perez put herself on the map in the Aggies’ 2024 NCAA Super Regional and registered her first career home run with a crucial three-run shot to even the score and send Game 2 into extra innings.
Perez recorded one home run, nine hits and nine RBI on a .214 batting average in her freshman season. In a year where she struggled at times, Perez showed glimpses of what was to come in her Super Regional performance.
Sophomore year Perez looked like a completely different player. In stark contrast to her 2024 efforts, Perez recorded 16 home runs, 67 hits and 73 RBI on a near-doubled .424 batting average. She broke a 43-year old Texas A&M program single season record for single-season RBI, while her .424 batting average was third best and .804 slugging percentage was sixth best all-time in school history.
She also ranked top 20 nationally in on-base percentage (.561) and RBI. The Norco High School product earned All-America Second Team honors, as well as NFCA All-Region Second Team and All-SEC First Team accolades in her breakthrough sophomore season.