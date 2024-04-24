Texas A&M Aggies DB Bobby Taylor Removed From Spring Roster
The Texas A&M Aggies football roster continues to evolve following the hiring of Mike Elko as head coach.
On Wednesday, defensive back Bobby Taylor was removed from the roster in anticipation of him entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Taylor was part of the famous 2022 "best ever" recruiting class for former coach Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies and was a four-star recruit out of Katy (TX) High School. He was the No. 25 cornerback, the No. 31 player from the state of Texas and the No. 182 overall ranked player for the cycle.
The 6-1, 173-pound Taylor played in the Maroon & White spring game under new head coach Mike Elko and registered a pass breakup for the White team.
Taylor now exits the roster alongside longtime center Bryce Foster and Dorian Hinton, more casualties of the Jimbo Fisher era.
Foster is one of the bigger names to be removed from the online roster, but he still is shown to be on the track and field lineup.
Hinton came to A&M during the winter transfer portal window and the FAU product participated in 15 of the Aggies' practices before his name was erased from the roster.