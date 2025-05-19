Texas A&M's Future Remains Bright Despite Historic Regional Collapse
Texas A&M’s historic softball season came to an end in dramatic fashion after a 6-5 loss at the hands of Liberty in a win-or-go-home scenario.
Despite the home-field advantage and momentum on A&M’s side, Liberty stunned the softball world, advancing to the Super Regionals for the first time in program history.
The Aggies, meanwhile, landed on the wrong side of history, becoming the first-ever No. 1 national seed to be eliminated during the regional round.
Although it's easy to focus on the negatives—especially after a historic collapse in regionals—the future remains bright for coach Trisha Ford’s team.
“I think the future is very bright,” Ford said after the loss. “KK [Dement], that kid is special. So good and just a student to the game. You saw in the circle, you saw Frankie [Vrazel] coming in and getting a big hit for us. You saw Kelsey Mathis, I mean those kids are really maturing and moving along.”
Dement, one of the top freshmen in the SEC, was stellar throughout the season. In 58 starts, she tallied 56 hits, 16 home runs, and 64 RBIs while batting .335.
On the mound, freshman Sydney Lessentine had an excellent debut season. Over 21 appearances, she posted a 6-2 record with a 2.64 ERA, holding opposing hitters to a .179 average.
With a standout freshman class and the return of All-SEC talents like Mya Perez and Kennedy Powell, the Aggies look poised to remain national title contenders.
“I am excited about that freshman class and also those returning next year. We have pieces and we know this. We just have to keep moving forward, the sun will come out tomorrow.”
And while that sun won’t rise on another Aggie softball game for about eight more months, the 2026 revenge tour is already marked on all players' calendars.