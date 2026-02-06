TV Schedule Announced For Texas A&M Softball

National attention.

That’s exactly what Texas A&M softball will be getting as the 2026 campaign begins soon with Opening Day approaching.

With the TV schedule finally announced, the 12th Man can catch a glimpse of the action on the broadcast if unable to attend in person. There are 14 nationally broadcast games, with 10 against SEC programs.

Trisha Ford and Co. hope to catch the attention of the rest of college softball and prove that, with the schedule, her program can be one of the biggest threats in the country. So what stations will the Aggies be on, and what teams will they be against?

2026 TV Schedule

Of the games being broadcast live, seven will be on the SEC Network, followed by five on ESPN2, with one on ESPN and the other on the ACC Network.

Of all the opponents the Aggies will face, the Sooners are the one series where the entire weekend will be available for fans to catch nationally.

That series will take place on April 30 - May 2 at Davis Diamond, a huge series that could determine who gets the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the SEC Softball Tournament down the stretch. Those two programs were also in the conversation last season for who would be the best team in the Women’s College World Series bracket, and the Aggies got more respect, even after not playing them last season.

A pair of games will then be broadcast when A&M meets Texas and LSU. Last season, A&M did not meet Texas in the regular season, but it did meet them in the SEC Tournament, winning 14-2 in five innings. Both collide on the weekend of March 27-29. Against LSU, the ladies took all three games at home for the sweep. This time, it will not be on their home turf, as it will take place in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on March 14-16.

The other trio of games taking place in front of a national audience will be against South Carolina, Mississippi State and Georgia. A&M will take on South Carolina on April 24, with April 17 as the day they’ll host Mississippi State. April 4 is another important date on which Georgia and A&M will compete.

In non-conference play, A&M will be in Clearwater, Florida, at the Eddie C. Moore Complex for a tournament against four schools, all featured on TV. A doubleheader will take place against Northwestern and James Madison on February 15. On February 14, A&M faces NC State after falling to Oklahoma State in the first game of the season on February 13.