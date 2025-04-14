All Aggies

Trisha Ford Commends Texas A&M Aggies and 12th Man After Sweep of No. 6 LSU

No. 3 Texas A&M softball completes sweep against No. 6 LSU, moving to a 12-game win streak, and six-straight in SEC.

Olivia Sims

Texas A&M head coach Trisha Ford talks to an official during the game three NCAA Super Regional against the Texas Longhorns at Red & Charline McCombs Field on Sunday, May 26, 2024 in Austin.
Texas A&M head coach Trisha Ford talks to an official during the game three NCAA Super Regional against the Texas Longhorns at Red & Charline McCombs Field on Sunday, May 26, 2024 in Austin. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Trisha Ford led her No. 3 Texas A&M softball team to its first series sweep against LSU in program history.

"This weekend was fun," Ford said. "We needed to take this step as a program. We needed to play a top matchup and come out and absolutely execute our game."

Heading into not only a brutal SEC matchup but a top-10 AP matchup, the Aggies finished the weekend against No. 6 LSU 3-0, with final scores of 12-7, 9-7, and 4-1. SEC Player of the Week KK Dement had a phenomenal game on Sunday with a three-run home run for the Aggies, leading the win.

"We knew she was special," Ford said about Dement. "Her work ethic... you know you don't get those kind of kids very often and so I felt like, we all felt like it was really important for us to bring her here."

Texas A&M Aggies Wooley (3), Enright (33) and Eschete (91) huddle against the Florida Gators.
Texas A&M Aggies infielder Koko Wooley (3), Texas A&M Aggies outfielder Allie Enright (33) and Texas A&M Aggies outfielder Kramer Eschete (91) huddle against the Florida Gators before the game at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL on Friday, May 3, 2024. Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

A three-game series against anyone is difficult, but Ford praised her team for the resilience and gut check that they accomplished in order to complete the sweep. "Sundays are gut days," Ford said. "...I think this team has shown that throughout the year is that they just don't panic."

After discussing some of her players who led the team to victory this weekend, Ford also praised the 12th Man for setting a new attendance record of 7,014 during a three-game series at Davis Diamond.

"I thought it was special," Ford said about the crowd. "This was the best Davis Diamond has been I feel like. It was loud and rowdy I felt like all seven innings and not just when things were kind of going our way. ... I really appreciate the 12th Man. Like this, that was fun. That's what I want Texas A&M softball to be. I want you to come here and hate to play here."

The Aggies head down to unranked Missouri this weekend in hopes to extend their winning streak, as well as continue to add wins to their 11-3 SEC record.

Olivia Sims
