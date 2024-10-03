Two Aggies Go In First Round Of 2025 PFF NFL Mock Draft
With the college football season now in full swing, along come the mock drafts to see how the best college athletes of today will shape out in the National Football League.
Wednesday morning, Pro Football Focus released the annual mock draft for the 2025 NFL draft, and, to no college football fan's surprise, the PFF had Colorado Buffaloes WR/CB Travis Hunter going to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the first overall pick.
In addition to Deion Sanders' star two-way player, the mock draft also featured two elite Aggie defensive linemen going in the first round, EDGE Nic Scourton at seventh overall to the Carolina Panthers and EDGE Shemar Stewart at 30th overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he would be with fellow Aggie Mike Evans.
Should Scourton join the Panthers, he would give Carolina the edge rusher that they have desperately been looking for, even though they could easily go after a quarterback after Bryce Young's downfall. Carolina has lacked an effective unit against the running game since Luke Kuechly was ruling the Panther defense, and Scourton's combination of size and speed could easily put him in comparison with stars like Micah Parsons.
Staying in the NFC South, the 6'6, 290-pound edge rusher that is Shemar Stewart would be a perfect fit alongside Vita Vea on the Tampa Bay defensive line. With Lavonte David still going strong in the linebacker spot in his 13th NFL season, and defensive backs like Jamel Dean and Antoine Winfield Jr. covering the rest of the Bucs' defense, Stewart would be another piece of the puzzle that Todd Bowles doesn't know he needs.
Here is the full first round mock draft, courtesy of the Pro Football Focus.