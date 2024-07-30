All Aggies

Two Aggies Named To Bronko Nagurski Preseason Watch List

The Texas A&M Aggies talent along the defensive front became evident with a pair of standouts being named to the Bronko Nagurski Preseason watch list

Oct 1, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Dillon Johnson (23) is stopped short of the goal line by Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Turner (5) during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
The Texas A&M Aggies will have a new-look defense in 2024.

That said, it is still one that will be stacked to the brim with talent - particularly along the defensive front.

On Tuesday, edge rusher Nic Scourton and defensive tackle Shemar Turner were both named to the 2024 Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list by the Football Writers Association of America. The pair was named to the list as two of 75 total candidates for the award, which is given annually to the best defensive player in college football.

Last season, Turner was influential in helping A&M boast one of the SEC's top defensive lines, ranking third in tackles for loss and eighth in sacks among FBS schools. The DeSoto native recorded 33 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six sacks. 

Turner's best game of the regular season came against Arkansas in the Southwest Classic when he recorded a season-high five tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and a sack. Turner has totaled 17 tackles for loss and eight sacks over his three seasons with the Aggies at various positions. 

In his final season with the Boilermakers, Scourton finished with 15.5 tackles for loss and totaled 10 sacks, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors.

In the Aggies' annual Maroon/White spring game in April, he gave fans a preview of that type of dominance picking up 2.5 sacks amid a downpour of rain to close out camp. He also finished with a team-leading five tackles, including 3.5 for loss.

The award will be presented at The Home Depot College Football Awards, on ESPN on Dec. 12.

