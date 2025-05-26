Where Did Cole Custer's Texas A&M-Sponsored Ford Finish in the 2025 Coca-Cola 600?
Memorial Day is here, and in the world of motorsports, that calls for one weekend of a trio of historical races in three legendary racing series.
The Sunday before starts with the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, IndyCar's Indianapolis 500, and finishes with NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600, the latter of which saw Cole Custer in a sharp-looking, Texas A&M-sponsored Ford Mustang look to improve on his 29th position starting spot.
The driver of the No. 41 for the Haas Factory Team was able to move up during the near four-and-a-half-hour affair, but only made it up to 21st, a lap down behind the rest of his competition.
The race was won by Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain, who clinched his first win of 2025 and the sixth of his NASCAR career after he passed the No. 24 of William Byron with eight laps remaining in the race, all while he started the race in the back of the field in 40th after crashing in qualifying.
The race was a heartbreaker for Byron, who just signed a massive extension with Hendrick Motorsports after winning the 2024 and 2025 Daytona 500's. The young driver led 283 of 400 laps on the night and battled with a hard-charging Denny Hamlin throughout most of the night.
After Hamlin had to pit late in the race due to fuel issues, Chastain quickly caught up to Byron and was able to get around and clear the No. 24 and hold him off for the remainder of the race.
The 600-mile race was another negative for Kyle Larson, who crashed out of the Indianapolis 500 earlier in the day. After starting second and eventually leading in the beginning, Larson got loose coming out of turn four and spun into the infield while leading, kicking him to the rear of the 40-car field, a pushback he never truly recovered from, as he would later be involved in an accident midway through the race, resulting in his second DNF (did not finish) on the day.
Cole Custer was involved in a slight accident, but suffered no damage from the incident and was able to keep his Ford around the top 20 for a majority of the night.
As we await to see when the next NASCAR sponsorship from Texas A&M University will be, Custer, Chastain, Hamlin, and the rest of NASCAR's superstars will hit the track again next Sunday at Nashville Superspeedway.