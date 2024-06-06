With NIL Underway, Texas A&M Must Change the Way It Handles Facility Renovations
While the fate of the Texas A&M Aggies' long-standing walk-on tradition hangs in limbo, it isn't the only thing being affected by the recent House vs. NCAA settlement.
Universities will begin to set aside money for their athletes, who are now eligible for compensation, which will clear the way for NIL to become one of the more prominent aspects of college football.
Combine that with the money that Texas A&M still owes Jimbo Fisher for terminating his contract early, and it's not shocking to learn that spending will have to be even more intentional moving forward. That means stadium renovations.
The Aggies are known for their eccentric facilities and top-notch athlete commodities. Their football walk-out tunnel flashes red with motivational words and phrases, their press box features a top-to-bottom glass lookout and the locker room is one of the nicest in the country. That won't have to go away, but it certainly will have to be re-evaluated with the new money implications.
“I think it’ll all be part of it. I do think that there’s two ways to look at it,” Aggies athletic director Trev Alberts said at the SEC spring meetings last week. “You can say, ‘Well, gosh, maybe we shouldn’t do facility enhancement, we’re going to need those dollars.’ But if those are facility enhancements that generate additional revenue to you to fill a gap that you need, that’s a different piece."
It makes sense. If more money is going to be spent on facility upgrades, those upgrades should bring money back in for the university. Adding an extra set of bleachers at Olsen Field, for instance, would directly benefit fans and the university. More seats mean more tickets.
More tickets means more money, as well, so it makes for a good addition. That's now the next task the Aggies face: finding out which renovations make the most sense, or are the most "practical."
“I think things become more practical,” Alberts continued. “I think all capital projects from now, at least from my perspective, need to be focused on 'How do we generate more revenue?'
"From my perspective ... we’ve already done that. Ten years ago. That’s why A&M’s in a pretty good position.”
Only time will tell what renovations are in store for Aggieland. The Board of Regents has already approved a project centered around Olsen Field, so perhaps that's one of them.
If nothing else, college football is set to change vastly. This is just another example of why.