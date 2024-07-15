'You Should See The Other Guy!' Aggies' Hayden Schott Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery
Dealing with some knee pain throughout the season, Texas A&M Aggies designated hitter Hayden Schott was sure to receive treatment well ahead of next season.
The returning Aggie — who entered and withdrew his name from the transfer portal after the departure of Jim Schlossnagle — was one of the Aggies' top producers on offense last season, amassing 88 hits, eight home runs and 63 RBIs on a .335 batting average. In order to keep those numbers similar, if not better, next season, he underwent successful knee surgery.
And his wise words post-op?
"You should see the other guy."
After the fiasco that ultimately ended with Michael Earley returning to College Station as the program's 21st head coach, Schott was a part of a large group of Aggies who decided to return after it was initally believed that they would find new homes elsewhere.
He came back to show his love and support for Aggieland, but also for the chance to learn more under Earley after he already had done so last season.
"The love for the people Earley coaches, it seems cliche, but it’s true," he told TexAgs after deciding to come back to Texas A&M. "He doesn't take credit for other successes that he has a hand in, (but) don't let that get twisted. He is one of the most competitive people I have ever met. He can turn that switch on and off."
Next season, Schott and the Aggies will look to keep their name near the top of the NCAA. Finishing second overall in the postseason was a good starting spot, and with Schott — among many other Aggies — set to run it back, they're in prime position to build upon it.
And what better? It seems they'll be even better prepared.
"The list goes on with what Earley helped me with," Schott said. "In the past, I’ve talked about how he makes extremely complicated things really simple. As a player, it makes learning easy.
"Whether it was loading or pitch recognition, the list goes on. The overarching theme is how easy he makes it to understand."