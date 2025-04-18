Texas A&M Aggies Take Game Two in an Extra Innings Thriller
No. 1 Texas A&M softball headed into extra innings during game two of its doubleheader against Mizzou before junior Amari Harper belted one out to right field in the top of the ninth, winning the game for the Aggies 4-3.
The Aggies got on the board quickly in the first inning, thanks to a hard hit single from graduate Mac Barbara that sent junior Amari Harper across the plate. Barbara, the designated player, sure has been great during the matchup against Mizzou, putting the Aggies on the board first in both games today.
Freshman right-handed pitcher Sydney Lessentine got the start in the circle for the Aggies, pitching 5.1 innings, recording four strikeouts and only allowing one run. She allowed runners on the corners, in which senior RHP Emily Leavitt replaced her and got out of the bind.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Tigers were able to extend the game sending it to extra innings off of a two-out single from sophomore Madison Walker that drove in the tying run. Coach Trisha Ford headed back to her ace lefty Emiley Kennedy, who was able to get the last out of the inning, sending the Aggie offense back to the plate.
It looked promising for the Aggies in the eighth after a leadoff double from senior Koko Wooley, yet a pop-up, fielder's choice and strikeout quickly ended the inning. For the Tigers, a groundout followed by two quick strikeouts from Kennedy sent A&M back to the plate trying to create some damage.
Headed into the top of the ninth, Harper hit a solo home run for the go-ahead run, putting the Aggies up 4-3, but that was all they could get. Three more outs for Missouri weren't enough, as Kennedy was able to strike out the first two batters before forcing a fly out.
The Aggies move to 13-3 in conference play, finishing the series against Mizzou on Friday, April 18 at 5p.m.