No. 3 Texas A&M Sweeps No. 6 LSU in Front of Record-High Crowd
No. 3 Texas A&M softball completed the series sweep against No. 6 LSU on Sunday, April 14, moving to a 12-game win streak, the sixth straight in SEC play. This sweep marks as the Aggies third SEC sweep this season, the other two being against then-No. 22 Auburn and then-No.16 Georgia.
The Aggies were led today by freshman SEC Player of the Week KK Dement who hit a three-run home run in the fourth, putting the Aggies on the board. After posting 21 combined runs in game one and game two, the Aggies put up four runs today, but thanks to the Aggie pitchers and defense, it was enough.
Senior right-handed pitcher Emily Leavitt got the start today in the circle for the Aggies, and she did not disappoint, recording two strikeouts and only allowing one hit through four innings. With her performance, Leavitt moves to 4-0 on the season, 2-0 in SEC play.
As for the Tigers, they were able to outhit the Aggies 5-4, but were only able to plate one runner late in the seventh off of a single by junior catcher Maci Bergeron.
A triple down the right field line from junior third baseman Kennedy Powell was able to send batting average leader junior right-fielder Amari Harper to the plate. A deep sacrifice fly from Harper sent Powell home, adding on another insurance run for the Aggies, making it a 4-0 ballgame.
A&M superstar senior left-handed pitcher Emiley Kennedy entered the game in the sixth, fighting to keep the Aggies in front. With runners on the corners, Kennedy and the Aggie defense kept their calm and were able to record two straight outs to end the inning.
With three outs remaining, LSU was on crunch time, trying to extend the ballgame. LSU's Bergeron was able to send a runner home, putting the Tigers on the board, but it wasn't enough after a routine ground ball secured the series sweep for the Aggies.