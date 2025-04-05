Texas A&M Aggies Run-Rule Georgia in Blowout Win
The No. 4 Texas A&M softball team took care of business in game one of its doubleheader against Georgia, run-ruling them 8-0 for the first time since 2023. The Aggies played incredible on both sides of the ball, recording two home runs from seven hits and seven strikeouts from senior left-handed pitcher Emiley Kennedy.
The Aggies struck first off of a hard-hit double from graduate designated player Mac Barbara, sending junior third baseman Kennedy Powell home. With the bases loaded, true freshman KK Dement stepped into the batter's box and knew what needed to be done. A massive grand slam from the rookie sent the Aggies up 5-0 in the first.
Kennedy and the Aggie defense didn't give the Bulldogs much of a chance in the shutout win, with Georgia only having four hits. The lefty was incredible in the circle today, only allowing one walk compared to her seven dominant strikeouts.
Another home run for the Aggies came late in the fourth from sophomore first baseman Mya Perez, who leads the team in home runs with 11. Perez has been incredible for the Aggies this season after a late spark in the 2024 NCAA tournament.
A few base hits in the sixth left the door open for the Aggies to enter run-rule territory, as they went up 8-0 giving the Bulldogs three more outs to stay in the game. Senior Allie Enright added on to A&M's lead with a base hit through the left side, sending an Aggie to the plate going up, 7-0.
Dement came up big once again with a base hit up the middle, sending Enright to round the bases and put the Aggies in a good spot, 8-0. A quick 1-2-3 inning from Kennedy secured the win for the Aggies, putting them up 1-0 in the series.
The Aggies are back in action against the Bulldogs April 5 at 4:00 p.m.