Texas A&M Aggies Crowned SEC Softball Co-Champions With Oklahoma Sooners
The 2025 SEC Softball Championship game between Texas A&M and Oklahoma has been canceled due to inclement weather. As a result, both the Aggies and the Sooners have been declared co-champions for this year’s SEC Tournament.
The championship was set to take place at Jack Turner Stadium in Athens, Georgia, but persistent storms throughout the afternoon made the field unplayable and forced officials to cancel the final.
The Aggies entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed with a 16–7 SEC record, just behind top-seeded Oklahoma, which finished conference play at 17–7.
Texas A&M punched its ticket to the final after a dominant tournament run, defeating South Carolina 12-4 in the quarterfinals before routing rival Texas 14-2 in the semifinals.
On the other side of the bracket, the Sooners cruised past LSU 4-1 to then take down Arkansas 8-6 to reach the championship game.
The shared title marks the first SEC Tournament championship in program history for both schools.
Since joining the SEC, Texas A&M’s best season came in 2017, when the Aggies finished third in conference play and were crowned NCAA Super Regional champions.
As for Oklahoma, this marks their first SEC championship in their debut season in the conference. The Sooners entered the SEC this season after winning nine Big 12 tournament titles and eight national championships under head coach Patty Gasso.
Although the matchup between the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds both nationally and in the tournament would have been electric, do not be surprised if these two see each other in the NCAA tournament.