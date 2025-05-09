5 Texas A&M Aggies Earn All-SEC Honors
Five Aggies were named to the All-SEC team, after an incredible season thus far, with all the postseason remaining to continue to shine. Senior left-handed pitcher Emiley Kennedy and sophomore Mya Perez were named to First-Team All-SEC, while graduate Mac Barbara, senior Koko Wooley, and junior Amari Harper were named to the second team.
Texas A&M has been lights out this softball season, ending the regular season as the No. 1 team, before heading into a very promising postseason. With five Aggies being named to the all-SEC team, it is safe to say that they have led the way for this program.
Kennedy, named to the first team, has been more than amazing for A&M this season, with a 20-4 record on the season. Kennedy is the ace in the bullpen for the Aggies, making appearances in 30 of the Aggies' total 53 games played this year.
Perez, also named first team, has been the light to ignite this A&M offense, leading the Aggies in batting average, home runs and RBIs, .450, 14, and 68 respectively. Perez has come up in big moments this season at the plate, including last night when she recorded 5 RBIs against South Carolina, in which the Aggies won on a run-rule 12-4.
Barbara was awarded with second team honors after jumping in behind the plate late in the season, due to an injury of senior catcher Olivia Johnson. With the move, Barbara has opened a spot in the Aggie lineup to include more offense. Barbara is behind Perez with 58 RBIs on the season.
Senior Wooley has been a 4-year shortstop for the Aggies, who has not only been lighting up offensively, but defensively as well. The speed that Wooley brings to the game is impressive, psyching out the defense, and getting on base when they were sure it could be an easy out.
Harper, who fought her way into the lineup, has been phenomenal this season rotating between first base and right field, but has seemed to land her spot over at first. Harper is second in batting average behind Perez, hitting .390 on the season.
These five Aggies are dominant for coach Trisha Ford and have led the team to the overall No. 1 ranking out of the regular season, heading into the postseason with nothing to lose.