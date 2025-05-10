Texas A&M Aggies Demolish Longhorns in SEC Tournament Semifinals
No. 2 Texas A&M took care of business against in-state rival No. 3 Texas, run-ruling the Longhorns with a final score of 14-2.
The Aggies got hot early, plating six runs in the top of the first with no outs, giving all of the momentum to Texas A&M.
Senior left-handed pitcher Emiley Kennedy took care of business for the Aggies in the circle, picking up her 21st win of the season. Kennedy allowed two runs off of just five hits, but that did not matter much when her offense was explosive.
The bottom of the first got started with the bases loaded for the Aggies after a base hit, walk and catcher's interference. Graduate Mac Barbara headed up to the plate and did what the Aggies do best, score runs. Barbara got an RBI off a base hit before junior Amari Harper stepped up to the plate to add on two more.
Up 3-0 to a very good Texas team, the Aggies did not waiver as the bat was passed to freshman KK Dement, who went deep over the center field wall for a three run home run, breaking the game open 6-0 in favor of the Aggies.
After a six-run first inning, the Aggies thought it couldn't get any better, but it did. A five-run second inning for the Aggies gave them all the confidence they needed to go out and finish on a high note. Once again, Dement came up big for the Aggies with a very similar two-run shot over center field, because one just wasn't enough.
Up 10-0, well into run-rule territory, the Aggies continued to tack on ending the second inning with a triple from senior Kramer Eschete, sending senior Allie Enright across the plate to score.
It continued to be all Aggies heading into the third, after a single and walk put two runners on base for Harper. Harper, who is second on the team in batting average, decided to join Dement in the home run party and took a swing for herself. A powerful three-run shot put the Aggies up 14-0 on the Longhorns.
A base hit from the Longhorns was able to get them on the board, but it wasn't near enough after the Aggies showed some power behind their bats.
No. 2 Texas A&M will play No. 1 Oklahoma tomorrow for the SEC championship at 1 p.m., the Aggies' first-ever appearance in the game.