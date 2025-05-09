All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies Look Forward To Match Up vs. Arch-Rival Longhorns

After defeating South Carolina in the quarterfinals, Texas A&M puts all focus into the semi final game against in state rival Texas.

Olivia Sims

May 8, 2025; Athens, GA, USA; Texas A&M infielder Mya Perez (24) reacts after hitting a home run during a game against South Carolina at Jack Turner Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images
No. 2 Texas A&M headed into the SEC tournament to face No. 7 South Carolina and did not disappoint, recording the program's first ever run-rule in the tournament. A powerful A&M offense led the Aggies to a 12-4 victory over the Gamecocks, moving into the semi-finals of the SEC tournament.

"I thought just a great job by our offense today to come out and just keep putting pressure," coach Trisha Ford said. "That's a really good South Carolina team... they fight and they're gritty and so I was just really pleased with our ability to come out and make innings hard."

The big question is, how will the Aggies and Longhorns face off in the semi-finals after the Longhorns beat the Aggies out of the NCAA tournament last year. A 2 and 3 seed playing for a spot in the championship is one thing, but it's even bigger when they are long-term in-state rivals.

"I think you know anytime you get to play your rival it's a great it's a great day you know," Ford said when asked about the matchup. "I think our key is coming out and playing our game, obviously there will be a lot of hype out in media, but really it's for us to come out and play our game."

Texas A&M starting pitcher/relief pitcher Emiley Kennedy (11) pitches during a game.
We all know how powerful the SEC has been this season in softball, so advancing in the SEC tournament is a big deal for all of these teams to make a statement.

"I 100% agree," Ford said when the dominance of the SEC was mentioned. "I've been a part of some really really tough PAC conference seasons, which we had All-American, All-American, All-American, and this year feels different, to be honest with you."

The Aggies are moving along heading into the SEC semi-finals to play in-state rival Texas, who beat Ole Miss in the quarterfinals 7-6 on Thursday. First pitch is set for 35 minutes after the conclusion of No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 5 Arkansas.

Published
Olivia Sims
OLIVIA SIMS

Olivia Sims is an ambitious writer covering for Texas A&M Aggies on SI. Olivia is a junior communications student at Texas A&M, pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree and a certificate in social media. Olivia was born and raised in Amarillo, Texas, into a diehard sports family where she grew up going to Spring Training for baseball each year and spending endless Saturdays on the couch watching college football. Her love for covering A&M athletics comes from the dedicated sports fan she is, as well as the love and respect she has for A&M as a whole.

