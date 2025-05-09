Texas A&M Aggies Look Forward To Match Up vs. Arch-Rival Longhorns
No. 2 Texas A&M headed into the SEC tournament to face No. 7 South Carolina and did not disappoint, recording the program's first ever run-rule in the tournament. A powerful A&M offense led the Aggies to a 12-4 victory over the Gamecocks, moving into the semi-finals of the SEC tournament.
"I thought just a great job by our offense today to come out and just keep putting pressure," coach Trisha Ford said. "That's a really good South Carolina team... they fight and they're gritty and so I was just really pleased with our ability to come out and make innings hard."
The big question is, how will the Aggies and Longhorns face off in the semi-finals after the Longhorns beat the Aggies out of the NCAA tournament last year. A 2 and 3 seed playing for a spot in the championship is one thing, but it's even bigger when they are long-term in-state rivals.
"I think you know anytime you get to play your rival it's a great it's a great day you know," Ford said when asked about the matchup. "I think our key is coming out and playing our game, obviously there will be a lot of hype out in media, but really it's for us to come out and play our game."
We all know how powerful the SEC has been this season in softball, so advancing in the SEC tournament is a big deal for all of these teams to make a statement.
"I 100% agree," Ford said when the dominance of the SEC was mentioned. "I've been a part of some really really tough PAC conference seasons, which we had All-American, All-American, All-American, and this year feels different, to be honest with you."
The Aggies are moving along heading into the SEC semi-finals to play in-state rival Texas, who beat Ole Miss in the quarterfinals 7-6 on Thursday. First pitch is set for 35 minutes after the conclusion of No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 5 Arkansas.