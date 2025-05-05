Texas A&M Aggies Land High Seed in SEC Tournament
After a remarkable season, the Texas A&M softball team heads into the SEC tournament as the overall No. 2 seed. After beating then-No. 2 Tennessee on the road this previous weekend, the Aggies are set to head to Athens as the No. 2 team behind No. 1 Oklahoma.
Last season, the Aggies were the No. 3 seed, making it to the quarterfinals before losing a tough game to a good Florida team that ended up winning the tournament. Heading down to Athens, Georgia this week, the Aggies hope to come out better than they did last season.
Being the No. 2 seed, A&M has a first round bye playing either South Carolina or Alabama/Auburn. The Aggies had series wins against Alabama and Auburn, sweeping Auburn on the road while letting Alabama take a game from the Aggies at Davis Diamond.
The Gamecocks were not on the Aggies schedule this season, but they have a few series that we can compare. South Carolina and Auburn played late in the season, Auburn taking the series at home 2-1. South Carolina and A&M alike went 2-1 with Alabama, both being able to pull out series wins at home.
With the demanding teams in the Southeastern Conference, the tournament will be a tough one with no game being a breeze. A clear example of this was when the No. 2 Aggies headed into unranked Missouri on a 14-game win streak and got runruled.
All 15 SEC teams will be in the tournament, fighting for a chance to win the SEC tournament title. First round games start on Tuesday, May 6 to claim a spot in the first-round against seeds 5-8. Seeds 1-4 have a double round bye, starting game play on Thursday, May 8.
The Aggies will try to continue their phenomenal season, looking to clinch an SEC title for the first time under head coach Trisha Ford.