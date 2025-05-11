Texas A&M Aggie Coach Trisha Ford Ford Reacts to 'Unfortunate' SEC Tournament Ending
The Texas A&M Aggies were set to compete for their first-ever conference title, when a downpour of rain ended up canceling the game.
As a result, Texas A&M and Oklahoma ended up splitting the title, and becoming co-champions of the SEC Tournament.
And the Aggies wish it could have been different.
"It [didn't] look like we'd get a window big enough for us to be able to play a game," Aggies head coach Trisha Ford said. "So just with the field conditions and then for being able to get home safely [it was] just one of those unfortunate things."
The Aggies and Sooners were not able to match up during the regular season, making this a much-anticipated game. The Sooners received the overall No. 1 seed in the SEC tournament with the Aggies getting No. 2. On the other side of things, nationally, the Aggies finished the regular season at No. 1 while the Sooners finished No. 2.
Even though the Aggies and Sooners were co-champions, Oklahoma got the automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, but it shouldn't be long before the Aggies are announced in the tournament.
The matchup was extremely anticipated due to the competitiveness of both programs, especially flipping between No. 1 and No. 2 in recent polls. After defeating No. 3 Texas in the semifinal game, the Aggies made it to their first-ever title game, trying to bring home the first SEC title in school history.
After not being able to compete in the SEC tournament, the Aggies set their sights on the NCAA tournament ready to take home the first title in program history. Coming into the SEC tournament, coach Trisha Ford mentioned that this tournament was another stepping stone to make it to the national tournament.
After playing a very good South Carolina and Texas team, the Aggies were able to see some competitive arms in the SEC, as well as face off a couple of teams that will most likely make a run in the national tournament.