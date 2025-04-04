Aggies Looking to Make Statement on Road vs. Georgia Bulldogs
No. 4 Texas A&M softball heads east to Athens, Georgia, to take on the No. 16 Georgia Bulldogs in its second away SEC series. The Aggies are coming from a midweek win against Prairie View A&M, before locking back in for conference play.
It is nearly impossible to talk about A&M softball without mentioning the names Mya Perez and Amari Harper. Sophomore first baseman Perez has been incredible this season for the Aggies, leading in both home runs and RBIs, 10 and 51, respectively. In the game against LMU, Perez sent two balls deep out of the park for a multi-homerun night at Davis Diamond.
Another Aggie who has been on fire lately is junior right fielder Harper, who has made a statement proving that she deserves to be out on the diamond. Harper is leading the team in batting average, batting .467 overall and .600 in SEC play.
The Aggies are currently on a three-game losing streak against the Bulldogs with the last matchup being March 19, 2023. After having a few years in the program and being a top team, coach Trisha Ford and the Aggies look to finally break the streak with a few wins down in Georgia.
A&M has five true starting pitchers, freshman Sydney Lessentine, sophomore Sidne Peters, junior Grace Sparks, and seniors Emily Leavitt and Emiley Kennedy. The Aggies are ranked fifth in the SEC when it comes to pitching, recording a 2.26 ERA, a 32-5 record and 222 total strikeouts.
Heading to Georgia, the Aggies face a 4-8 Georgia team who although doesn't have an A+ record, they have a couple of vital wins over Tennessee, Alabama, and LSU. The Bulldogs are on a three-game losing streak after dropping the last two games against Alabama, and an upset win for Mercer on Wednesday.
Saturday will be a double header with games at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., and Monday's game at 6:00 p.m. The series will be streamed on SEC Network and ESPN 2.