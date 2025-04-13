No. 3 Texas A&M Clinches Series vs. No. 6 LSU in Tight Win
No. 3 Texas A&M softball adds another ranked win under its belt with a dominating performance against No. 6 LSU. After a 12-7 victory on Friday, the Aggies kept the momentum into their Saturday game, claiming the series with a close 9-7 win.
The Aggies were easily able to strike first, after a hit by pitch and two walks loaded the bases for this powerful A&M offense. Freshman pitcher Jayden Heavener walked in A&Ms first three runs, before the two-out Aggie offense began. After a double from senior left-fielder Kramer Eschete put the Aggies up 6-0, LSU made a pitching change when the Aggies got back to the beginning of the order. The Aggies plated a comfortable 7 runs in the first, giving them some room for error if needed.
Freshman right-handed pitcher Sydney Lessentine kept the Tigers scoreless through two, before the bat of redshirt freshman first baseman Tori Edwards woke up. Edwards, who leads the Tigers' batting average with an impressive .442, led the team with a game-high four RBIs.
Shuffling through four different pitchers, A&M struggled in the circle, especially in the fifth when the bases were loaded with no outs. The Tigers were able to drive in an additional run off of Lessentine before coach Trisha Ford looked to the bullpen for star senior lefty Emiley Kennedy. Another run was plated off of Kennedy, putting the Tigers within one, 7-8.
The Aggies earned their last run of the afternoon after graduate designated player Mac Barbara reached on a fielder's choice, sending junior third baseman Kennedy Powell to the plate, putting A&M up 9-7.
Kennedy and the Aggie defense recorded a 1-2-3 seventh inning, with a strikeout followed by two quick outs, a fly out and line out, respectively. The Aggies clinch the series against the Tigers, and have a chance to sweep their third SEC opponent.