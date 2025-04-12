No. 3 Texas A&M Softball Takes Game 1 vs. No. 6 LSU Tigers
The No. 3 Texas A&M softball team took care of business against No. 6 LSU in Game 1 of the weekend series, 12-7, on Saturday. The game was filled with offense for both teams, but the Aggies had more momentum after five unanswered runs from the Tigers.
A quick 1-2-3 inning for senior left-handed pitcher Emiley Kennedy got the Aggies started off on the right foot headed into offense. A three run shot from graduate designated player Mac Barbara lit up Davis Diamond, and gave A&M an early 3-0 lead against an offensively powered LSU team.
Six straight hits from the dominant LSU offense allowed them to go up 5-3, switching the momentum over to the Tigers. The Aggies came right back with a two out double from sophomore first baseman Mya Perez, who lead A&M to its victory going 4-5 at the plate.
The Aggies loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the fourth, sending veteran center fielder Allie Enright to the plate. Enright drove in two runners with a single up the middle, before the runs continued to chime in. An error by the Tigers sent home senior shortstop Koko Wooley before a sacrifice bunt from senior catcher Olivia Johnson put the Aggies up 9-5.
The bats stayed alive in the fifth and sixth for the Aggies with a double from Perez quickly followed by a base hit from Barbara, adding on two more runs. Barbara ended the night with a game high four RBI, and the only home run for A&M.
Kennedy added another win to her record, going 13-3 on the season after securing the win for the Aggies at Davis Diamond. A couple of back to back fielding errors from the Aggies in the seventh gave the Tigers a bit of hope and two runs, which was ultimately shut down with back-to-back outs.
Expect to continue to see the bats swing for coach Trisha Ford and her Aggies tomorrow Saturday, April 12 at 2 p.m, for the series win.