All Aggies

4-Star 2026 QB Helaman Casuga Commits to Texas A&M Aggies

The Texas A&M Aggies might have just landed their quarterback of the future in 2026 four-star Helaman Casuga.

Matt Galatzan

Sep 7, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko celebrates a 52-10 win against the McNeese State Cowboys at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko celebrates a 52-10 win against the McNeese State Cowboys at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images / Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas A&M Aggies have seemingly been searching for a quarterback of the future since the departure of Johnny Manziel in 2013.

And on Thursday, they very well may have found him.

Per an announcement live on 247Sports' Youtube channel, four-star Corner Canyon (Draper, UT) quarterback Helaman Casuga committed to the Aggies, picking Texas A&M over USC and Washington.

Casuga will now join 2025 five-star QB commit Husan Longstreet in College Station, hoping to make an impact early and often.

And he is certainly capable of doing just that.

Last season as a sophomore, Casuga went 321 of 495 passing for 4,415 yards, 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while adding 52 rushes for 279 yards and two rushing scores. During the 2022 season, he went 151 of 214 passing for 2,330 yards, 26 touchdowns and seven picks.

In six games this season, he has continued to play at an elite level, completing 92 of 142 passes (64.8 percent) for 1,617 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Casuga currently ranks as the No. 76 player in the nation, No. 6 QB and No. 2 player in the state of Utah per Rivals.com, and is the No. 13 QB in the country per 247Sports.

247Sports's scouting report of Casuga notes his ability to "get the ball down the field on a rope and is very good extending plays and making something happen when the pocket breaks down."

Texas A&M has already started to put down the building blocks for its 2026 class. The Aggies have landed commitments from a pair of three-star defensive backs, as safety Markel Ford and cornerback Ryan Gilbert both announced their decisions earlier this offseason.

However, Casuga now immediately becomes the top commitment for coach Mike Elko and the Aggies coaching staff in the 2026 class and could eventually develop into the QB of the future that the program has been desperately seeking for almost a decade.

Published
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns In SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks with the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com for 247Sports. He then moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki, ex Longhorns Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, FOX News and former ESPN host Will Cain, as well as countless other recruits and former players for each of the teams he has covered. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

Home/Recruiting