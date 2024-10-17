4-Star 2026 QB Helaman Casuga Commits to Texas A&M Aggies
The Texas A&M Aggies have seemingly been searching for a quarterback of the future since the departure of Johnny Manziel in 2013.
And on Thursday, they very well may have found him.
Per an announcement live on 247Sports' Youtube channel, four-star Corner Canyon (Draper, UT) quarterback Helaman Casuga committed to the Aggies, picking Texas A&M over USC and Washington.
Casuga will now join 2025 five-star QB commit Husan Longstreet in College Station, hoping to make an impact early and often.
And he is certainly capable of doing just that.
Last season as a sophomore, Casuga went 321 of 495 passing for 4,415 yards, 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while adding 52 rushes for 279 yards and two rushing scores. During the 2022 season, he went 151 of 214 passing for 2,330 yards, 26 touchdowns and seven picks.
In six games this season, he has continued to play at an elite level, completing 92 of 142 passes (64.8 percent) for 1,617 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Casuga currently ranks as the No. 76 player in the nation, No. 6 QB and No. 2 player in the state of Utah per Rivals.com, and is the No. 13 QB in the country per 247Sports.
247Sports's scouting report of Casuga notes his ability to "get the ball down the field on a rope and is very good extending plays and making something happen when the pocket breaks down."
Texas A&M has already started to put down the building blocks for its 2026 class. The Aggies have landed commitments from a pair of three-star defensive backs, as safety Markel Ford and cornerback Ryan Gilbert both announced their decisions earlier this offseason.
However, Casuga now immediately becomes the top commitment for coach Mike Elko and the Aggies coaching staff in the 2026 class and could eventually develop into the QB of the future that the program has been desperately seeking for almost a decade.