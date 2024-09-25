Texas A&M Recruiting Tracker: Aggies Trending to Flip Four-Star Mizzou Commit?
OCTOBER 6 - 4-STAR TRENDING AGGIES?
The Texas A&M Aggies capped off a major blowout win over the No. 9 Missouri Tigers on Saturday.
But that might not be the only blow they end up dealing to the Tigers.
Following the win over the Tigers, On3 recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong entered a prediction for the Aggest to clip four-star Missouri offensive tackle commit Lamont Rogers. Rogers has been committed to the Tigers since June.
With Wiltfong's prediction, the Aggies are now seen as 80.7 percent favorites to land the Horn (Mesquite, TX) star.
Rogers is a consensus four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 50 player in the country, the No. 8 offensive tackle, and the 13 player in the state of Texas, per On3.
OCT 2 - CARLTON REVEALS TOP 10
The Texas A&M Aggies are in the running for one of the top players in the 2026 class.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, Temple (TX) four-star 2026 edge rusher Jamarion Carlton has released his list of top-10 schools, with the Aggies making the cut alongside a handful of SEC and in-state Rivals.
Ohio State, Ole Miss, LSU, Kansas State, USC, Nebraska, Baylor, Texas Tech and Texas also made Carlton's list, with the Longhorns seen as the current favorite to land the four-star per the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.
As it stands, the 6-foot-4, 217-pound edge is a consensus four-star recruit and ranks as the No. 20 player in the nation, No. 2 edge rusher, and No. 3 player in the state of Texas per 247 Sports.
Last season as a sophomore for Temple, Carlton amassed 29 tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, seven QB hurries in 8 games, per Max Preps.
OCT 1 - CASUGA SETS DATE
The Texas A&M Aggies are in the running for one of the top quarterbacks in the 2026 class, and he could be making his decision soon.
Per a report from On3's Hayes Fawcett, four-star Corner Canyon (Provo, UT) QB Helaman Casuga has set his decision date for October 17.
He is set to pick between Texas A&M, USC and Washington, with the Aggies seen as the prohibitive favorite.
Casuga is a four-star quarterback in the class of 2026 who stands six feet tall and is 200 pounds. He had a very productive sophomore season, throwing for 4,145 yards and 34 touchdowns and completing almost 65 percent of his passes. Though a natural passer, Casuga could still produce on his legs, running the ball 52 times for 279 rushing yards and a pair of rushing scores. His freshman year in 2022 again saw his accuracy on show, completing 151 of his 214 passes for 2,330 yards to go along with 26 touchdowns and only seven interceptions.
SEPT 27 - 4-Star CB ELBERT HILL RELEASES TOP 10
The Texas A&M Aggies are on a roll in the 2025 recruiting class.
And that appears to be the case in 2026 as well.
On Friday, Arch Bishop Hoban (Akron, OH) 2026 four-star cornerback Elbert Hill released his top-10, with the Aggies in the Mix, per On3's Hayes Fawcett. Hill also included Ohio State, Tennessee, Oregon, Michigan, USC, Alabama, Notre Dame, Penn State and UCLA in his top-10.
Hill currently ranks as the No. 1 corner in the 2026 class, as well as the No. 1 player in Ohio and the No. 16 player in the nation, per the On3 Industry Ranking.
SEPT 25 - 4-STAR WR ENJOYED VISIT TO AGGIELAND
The Texas A&M Aggies hosted four-star Lovejoy (Lucas, TX) receiver and Florida State commit Daylan McCutcheon over the weekend for their matchup vs. Bowling Green.
And per an interview with On3's Steve Wiltfong, he came away impressed with what he saw in Aggieland.
“My visit was good," McCutcheon told Wiltfong. “I enjoyed myself down in College Station spending time with Coach Wiggins... I see a great future for the A&M program and can’t wait to see what the rest of the season unfolds for them.”
McCutcheon ranks as the No. 14 receiver, No. 20 player in Texas and the No. 106 player in the nation per the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is set to take a visit to the Texas Longhorns this coming weekend. Last season as a junior, McCutcheon was a star, catching 92 passes for 1,430 yards and 20 touchdowns.
SEPTEMBER 23 - FIVE STAR SETS AGGIES VISIT
The Texas A&M Aggies are already hard at work on the 2025 class. However, they also already have their eyes set on multiple big time prospects in future classes.
And now, one of those prospects is making his way to College Station for a visit.
According to Rivals.com's Marshall Levenson, 5-Star Dunham School (Baton Rouge, LA) quarterback Elijah Haven has set a visit to Aggieland this fall, alongside a visit to Michigan.
Haven already visited LSU this past weekend, and will be making his way to Tuscaloosa to see Alabama for their matchup vs. Georgia this weekend, per Levenson.
Haven ranks as the No. 1 overall player in the country per 247Sports. On3 ranks Haven as the No. 11 overall player, and the No. 1 QB. Rivals.com has him ranked as the No. 2 overall player in the country.
According to the On3 Industry Recruiting Prediction Machine, Ole Miss is currently the favorite for Haven with a confidence score of 25.8 percent, followed by Baylor, Florida and Texas Tech.
SEPTEMBER - 18 CASUGA SETS DATE
2026 4-Star QB Helman Casuga is set to announce his commitment Tuesday, October 8th, at 8:30 p.m. CST.
Casuga will also choose between the Arizona Wildcats, the Auburn Tigers, the BYU Cougars, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the USC Trojans, his home state Utah Utes, and the Washington Huskies.
AUGUST 24 - AGGIES NO. 1 FOR 5-STAR
Five-star Mount Miguel (Spring Valley, CA) athlete Brandon Arrington, is loving what he sees in Texas A&M.
In fact, he loves it so much, that he has the Aggies as the top school on his radar.
Texas A&M is definitely No. 1 right now,” Arrington told On3's Chad Simmons. “I like everything about Texas A&M. The staff and everybody is on me and they told me I’m their No. 1 target right now and they show it. I will be at Texas A&M a lot this year.”
In fact, Arrington is set to take in College Station next weekend for the Aggies season opener against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field, alongside multiple other top recruits who are making the trip.
AUGUST 19 - NO. 1 2027 ATH FEELS AT HOME WITH AGGIES
No. 1 athlete and No. 3 overall player Myson Johnson-Cook, is starting to feel the love from the Aggies, naming Texas A&M as one of his top schools thus far in the process.
“My favorite things about the Aggies are that every time I step foot on campus, they make sure I feel at home,” Johnson-Cook told On3. “And that Coach Troop and the staff show me love and are very passionate about me coming there and making me a better player.
Johnson-Cook, who played his freshman season at McArthur (Decatur, IL), already stands 6-foot-3 and weighs in at 220 pounds heading into his sophomore campaign for DeSoto (TX), and will likely lineup on both sides of the ball for the Eagles.
In total, Johnson-Cook holds nine offers, Georgia, Baylor, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, and the Aggies.