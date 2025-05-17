4-Star OL Names Texas A&M in Final Four
The Texas A&M Aggies are close to landing class of 2026 offensive lineman Zaden Krempin. He named the Aggies to his final four schools, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported on Friday. The other finalists are LSU, Texas and Michigan.
Krempin, a Prosper High School product, uses his size and strength to dominate opposing linemen. Standing at 6-5 270-pounds, Krempin seeks to finish blocks in the run game. He drives his feet through contact and uses his long arms to clamp down on faster edges.
In pass protection, Krempin is everything but passive. When lined up at tackle, he seeks to punish rushers for ducking their heads. He finishes blocks with ferocity, even when protecting the quarterback. The offensive lineman also plays long snapper, according to his Hudl profile.
On top of being one of the top offensive linemen in the state of Texas, he has turned heads in track and field as well. As a sophomore, Krempin threw over 50 feet in shotput and could fling a discus over 150 feet per 247Sports’ Gabe Brooks.
When Krempin announced his final four, he also announced he will be taking official visits to each of those schools. He will be at A&M on June 6, the same day as fellow 2026 standout five-star edge Jermaine Bishop Jr. will be on campus.
The Aggies have hit the ground running with the 2026 recruiting class. Their class ranks sixth on 247Sports’ recruiting class rankings. Their class of newcomers features nine four-stars and two three-stars, with more room to grow.