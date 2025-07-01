5-Star Prospect Set to Announce Commit, Texas A&M in Final 4
As football season nears, the class of 2026 commitment announcements will become more and more frequent.
Five star defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright is set to announce his commitment on Saturday, July 5. His decision will be live-streamed on 247Sports and CBS Sports, per 247Sports recruiting analyst Tom Loy on X. Perry-Wright’s final four options include A&M, Texas, Miami and Clemson.
Perry-Wright is fresh off a June 20 visit to Aggieland, and the 12th Man better hope that his conversations with coach Mike Elko are still fresh in his mind come July 5.
Who is Texas A&M Five-Star Prospect Bryce Perry-Wright?
Coming out of Buford High School in Buford, Georgia, Perry-Wright has made sure college coaches know his name. Standing at six-foot-two, 250-pounds, Perry-Wright is a nightmare for opposing offensive linemen. He uses his long arms to make first contact with potential blockers and uses his strength to press them off of him and get fully extended so he can find the ball carrier.
“A quick-twitched, pocket-pusher with impressive get-off and body control that has created negative plays since he was a freshman in the Peach State,” 247Sports’ director of scouting Andrew Ivins wrote. “Overall, should be viewed as an active interior defensive lineman that can shoot gaps and generate a rush. Will likely need further physical maturation before he’s ready to go, but has game-wrecking potential.”
It did not take Perry-Wright long to start terrorizing opposing fronts at Buford. Although he was not a starter as a freshman, he earned MaxPreps Freshman All-American, FBU Freshman All-American Game Defensive MVP honors while just working into the defensive line rotation.
His sophomore year, he found himself in a more established role and he recorded 51 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, and 7.5 sacks. Perry-Wright’s performance earned him a MaxPreps Sophomore All-American nod.
As a junior, Perry-Wright finished with 57 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 17 quarterback hits and 9 sacks, which earned him an invitation to the Navy All-American Bowl. In the bowl game, he recorded two tackles for loss and two pressures.
On top of being a football standout, Perry-Wright turned heads in track and field. As a freshman, he ran a 26.52-second 200-meter dash. In shot put, he threw the rock 41 feet and nine inches and logged a 12.60-second 100-meter dash. Perry-Wright’s track and field experience shines through his quick and explosive play style on the football field.