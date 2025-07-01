5-Star Prospect Set to Announce Commit, Texas A&M in Final 4

Five-star DL Bryce Perry-Wright is set to announce his college commitment this week.



The elite pass rusher will announce LIVE on 247Sports and CBS Sports on Saturday, July 5 at 5 pm ET.



