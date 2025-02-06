Texas A&M Aggies Lock In Official Visit with Nation's No. 3 Defensive Line Prospect
With a very silent, anti-climatic national signing day in the rearview mirror, the Texas A&M Aggies are moving on to the 2026 recruiting class.
The focus on the soon-to-be rising high school seniors has already shifted, as programs across the country are racing to get as many top prospects locked in for official visits this summer. The Aggies are no different, they are working on getting as many targets on campus this summer for a visit.
That work is already starting to pay some dividends, as the Aggies have locked in Bryce Perry-Wright for a visit to College Station on June 20-22. Perry-Wright, the Buford, Georgia, native announced his five official visits via Twitter Thursday. The list of schools includes Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Texas, and Texas A&M.
The Buford High School prospect is viewed as one of the nation's top defensive linemen in the class. According to the 247Sports composite rankings, he is the No. 3 defensive lineman in the class currently, the seventh-best player in Georgia, and ranks No. 45 nationally.
No decision date has been set by Perry-Wright. However, the Aggies look to be in a good position. They will be one of the five schools to receive him on an official visit this summer, where they will then hope to have him join their 2026 recruiting class which already boasts 10 commits.
As things currently stand, Texas A&M boasts the nation's No. 2 class in 2026. They are only ranked behind Oregon, who also have 10 commits thus far.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies to Receive Five-Star IOL Lamar Brown on Official Visit
MORE: Eight Texas A&M Aggies Baseball Games Chosen For National Broadcast
MORE: Texas A&M Aggie Jerrod Johnson Staying with Houston Texans as QB Coach
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Offer Elite 4-Star CB From Major Program
MORE: Texas A&M Aggie Projected As Nation's Top Returning Guard