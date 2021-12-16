Elite Pass Rusher Shemar Stewart Reveals Final 3

Nobody has had a better run on the recruiting trail than the Texas A&M Aggies over the last two months.

They were already off to a red hot start to the 2022 class, but by the end of Early Signing day on Wednesday, the Aggies held signatures or commitments from 11 SI 99 members, with a bevy of those prospects along the defensive front.

On Thursday, that list had a chance of growing even bigger, with elite Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace edge rusher Shemar Stewart including the Aggies in his list of final three schools.

Stewart, who ranks as the No. 2 edge rusher and the No. 7 overall player in Sport's Illustrated's rankings, also had Georgia and Miami in his list of finalists.

Should Stewart ultimately land with the Aggies, he would join No. 1 defensive tackle Walter Nolen, No. 3 defensive tackle Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, No. 5 defensive tackle Anthony Lucas, No. 5 edge rusher Malick Sylla, as well as other talented defensive line prospects such as Enai White, and Jadon Scarlett along the front for the 2022 class.

Stewart will make his decision on February 2, and sign on the dotted line with his school of choice on February 3.

You can view his full scouting report from SI All-American below:

One of the tougher evaluations nationally, from a position projection perspective, Stewart would be among the best ranked on the edge or as an interior defensive lineman. What pushed it over the top to keep him on the edge, where he has the most experience, is the sheer athleticism and length. Yes, Stewart has added to his frame and could work inside this fall with plenty of effectiveness, but his bend, balance and comfort lies on the outside. The Miami native hasn't sacrificed twitch as he has added good mass, with enough polish to continue to win with speed and/or counter with power. Improved work with his hands could take his game to the level that could push him to the top of the list.

