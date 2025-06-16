Texas A&M Aggies Target Lamar Brown Now Reportedly Set to Visit SEC Rival
Despite a report Sunday that it was canceled, 2026 five-star prospect Lamar Brown is still scheduled to take his official visit to the LSU Tigers this coming weekend.
According to a report from Rivals' Sam Spiegelman, Brown will still go through with his visit to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. This comes after a report from ON3.com's Hayes Fawcett on Sunday revealed that Brown was canceling his visit to his home-state Tigers following his official visit to the Texas A&M Aggies over the weekend.
Which seemingly does change things about the perception of Brown's recruitment coming out of the weekend. It had looked like in the initial aftermath of his visit to the Aggies that the Louisiana native had seemingly had a clear list of contenders in his head. Maybe even possibly he already knew where he'd commit to on July 10th.
The cancellation of the visit to LSU seemed to indicate that the Tigers were out of the running for the No. 1 interior lineman and No. 1 player from Louisiana, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Now, with the visit still set to happen as planned, the Tigers are still clearly in the mix.
Brown is the nation's No. 15-ranked player in the 2026 class per 247Sports. His scouting report from 247Sports' Gabe Brooks states that Brown projects on both sides of the line of scrimmage.
"Bona fide two-way line-of-scrimmage prospect who could provide immense long-term potential from the interior of the offensive or defensive front," Brooks writes. "Projected to IOL as a physical, athletic difference-maker who could potentially fit as an exceptional center prospect."
The Aggies already have three defensive linemen in their 2026 class. That includes two edge rushers in Jordan Carter (four-star), and Samu Moala (four-star), and a defensive lineman in Jermaine Kinsler (four-star). If they were to land Brown, he'd be the proverbial cherry on top of what is already a strong class.
Despite the visit to LSU still being set to transpire, it does still seem that the Aggies are in a good position to land Brown. However, as things already did with his visit plans, there is still plenty of time for that to change.