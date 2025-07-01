Texas A&M Lands Another Massive Commitment
The Texas A&M Aggies continue to be an absolute force on the recruiting trail.
After coming into this week as one of the hottest teams in the entire country in terms of recruiting this summer, Texas A&M has reeled in yet another massive commitment to add to their already stellar class.
According to reports from Rivals.com's Hayes Fawcett, four-star Carthage (TX) linebacker DaQuives Beck has committed to Mike Elko and the Aggies, picking Texas A&M over Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.
With the commitment of Beck, Texas A&M now has two four-star linebackers in the class, alongside Storm Miller out of Strongsville (OH). The Aggies also have commitments from five-star talents Brandon Arrington and Tristen Givens on that side of the ball.
“It is a nice environment to be in,” Beck told Rivals.com's Chad Simmons in February. ”Since coach Elko got there, I have seen a big difference in the program,”. “I like coach [Mike] Elko, coach [Jay] Bateman and coach [Taylor] Trooper a lot. They have shown me that they really want me there.”
What Texas A&M is getting in DaQuives Beck
Standing at six-foot-one, 205-pounds, Beck has made quite a name for himself at Carthage High School. His junior season, Beck recorded 102 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, five sacks, a fumble recovery, three pass breakups, 31 pressures, 16 quarterback hits, and two defensive TDs. Beck led Carthage to the Texas 4A D-II state championship, where he earned Defensive MVP after an impressive performance which included 10 tackles and a sack.
On top of his success on the gridiron, Beck stands out in track and field. As a sophomore he was a member of Carthage's Texas 4A regional-qualifying 4x400 relay team. His freshman year, he ran an 11.93 second 100-meter dash, according to his 247Sports recruiting profile. Beck’s speed, combined with his size, makes him a hot commodity for any college football team.
How Beck's commitment affects Texas A&M
Beck currently ranks as the No. 156 player in the country, the No. 23 player in the state of Texas and the No. 9 linebacker in the country, per the On3 Industry Ranking.
Now, with his commitment, the Aggies hold the No. 4 overall recruiting class in the 2026 cycle, and the No. 2 class in the SEC behind Georgia.
As a result, Texas A&M is well positioned to overtake USC and make a push for the No. 1 overall class in the country.