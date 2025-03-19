Texas & LSU Making 'Strong Runs' to Flip Texas A&M 4-Star WR Commit - REPORT
The Texas A&M Aggies got off to a quick start in 2026 as they once had the nation's No. 2 ranked class. However, in the past few weeks, the momentum has slowed quite a bit for the Aggies as they've lost multiple commits this offseason.
So far, the Aggies have three commits from the class, with Trashawn Ruffin being the latest. The four-star defensive lineman flipped his commitment from the Aggies to Bill Belichick's North Carolina Tarheels on Monday. However, things could get even worse for the Aggies over the coming week as other programs are continuing to try and pick off commits from Texas A&M.
That includes one of the biggest prizes remaining in the Aggies' class, Aaron Gregory. The four-star receiver by way of Douglasville, Georgia, has been pledged to Texas A&M since October, yet is still being recruited elsewhere. However, according to a report from Rivals' Sam Spiegelman, it is Texas and LSU who are the biggest threats to the Aggies.
"LSU and Texas are making strong runs to move elite WR Aaron Gregory off his commitment to Texas A&M, and both programs will get official visits from the top-50 recruit," Spiegelman writes.
The 6-foot-3, 170-pound receiver is ranked as the No. 6 best prospect from Georgia, the No. 7 player at his position, and No. 57 nationally, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He holds offers from over three dozen programs and while he is committed to Texas A&M, there is still a long way to go until signing day.
Considering his status as one of the top receivers in the 2026 class, it is no surprise that the Longhorns and Tigers are still recruiting him despite his commitment. However, with him having stuck with his current pledge so far, it does seem they will have a lot work to do in order to flip him.
However, with Gregory having an official visit to Austin scheduled for June 13, a week after he visits College Station, the Longhorns are giving themselves a chance. While there is no official visit listed publicly for LSU, Spiegelman did say both programs will get their chance at hosting him.
