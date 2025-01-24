Four-Star LB from Cleveland Lists Texas A&M in Final 10 Schools
Another potential defensive asset could be heading to College Station.
Cincere Johnson, a four-star linebacker from Cleveland, OH in the class of 2026, has narrowed down his collegiate selection to 10 schools, including Texas A&M.
Also in the running for Johnson's commitment is the Alabama Crimson Tide, Penn State Nittany Lions, Oklahoma Sooners, Oregon Ducks, Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, Stanford Cardinal, and also the two finalists in the national championship recently, the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Johnson is currently the eighth-highest ranked linebacker in the 2026 class and was ranked sixth amongst high school football players in Ohio.
In 2023, Johnson racked up 121 tackles, including 24 for loss. He also scored seven sacks and forced three fumbles for Glenville High School in Cleveland.
Though the hometown Ohio State University likely emerges as the favorite to land the linebacker, the Aggies could use some more depth at linebacker, as someone will have to pick up the slack after linebackers such as Taurean York and Scooby Williams finish up their time in College Station. Johnson's versatility makes him a candidate to play both linebacker and edge rusher if Mike Elko should need it from the Glenville High junior.
No word has been made public when his commitment date is.
