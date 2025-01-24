Texas A&M Aggies Congratulate Aaron Glenn on New York Jets Head Coaching Job
The Texas A&M Aggies now have two alumni who are now current NFL head coaches. Despite leaving Detroit Lions, where he served as the defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn is the second Aggie alumni to be an NFL coach.
Glenn, the former Aggies defensive back who played under legendary head coach RC Slocum from 1992-93 before moving on to a playing career in the NFL. Yet, despite only playing two seasons in College Station, as he started his college career at a junior college, Navarro College, the Aggies showed their excitement for the New York Jets' newest coach via social media.
"Congratulations to our won Aaron Glenn for being named Head Coach of the New York Jets," the Aggies football official Twitter account wrote.
Glenn becomes the Jets' 24th head coach in franchise history, after an interviewing process for the Aggie alum that saw him interview with the Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, and New Orleans Saints. Before ultimately the Jets zeroed in on him as their replacement for Robert Saleh.
This continues a quick ascension up the NFL coaching ranks for Glenn who earned his first NFL coaching job in 2014 with the Cleveland Browns as the assistant defensive backs coach.
He spent two seasons in Cleveland before taking the defensive back job with the New Orleans Saints in 2016. Where he'd stay until 2020 when he followed Campbell to Detroit to serve as his defensive coordinator.
And four seasons later he now finds himself back in New York, the very team that drafted him in the first-round of the 1994 NFL Draft.
