Texas Tech Insider 'Wouldn't Rule Out' Micah Hudson Returning to Red Raiders
It appears that The Micah Hudson experiment may have been a brief one for the Texas A&M Aggies.
And he could conceivably be going back to where it all began.
According to reports from Texas Tech Red Raiders insider Chris Level, the now-former Texas A&M wide receiver, who stepped away from the program earlier this month, could be considering a return to Lubbock.
"I would tell you that at this point, at the time you and I are talking, I wouldn't rule out a return," Level said on the Locked On Texas Tech Podcast. "I would not. I think that it's complicated. It's complicated, and that's where this is. There's some of this I can't necessarily confirm. I have been told, again, can't confirm, that he's not enrolled in classes at A&M I do believe that he was in Lubbock recently. I can't pin that down on specifically what day and time... was he packing up? Was it a meeting?"
"I guess I'm just prepared to say, don't rule anything out, but it's complicated. I think there are a lot of things that need to happen, and I don't know if those things will happen or not, and I don't know where this stands. But again, I just will tell you, don't rule this out."
Hudson spent just over a month with the Aggies before having a change of heart, committing on December 15, and stepping away on January 16.
Though a return to College Station has not been ruled out either, the idea of an 18-year-old changing his mind and wanting to return to his old team is anything but far fetched.
Just last year, Alabama star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor left Tuscaloosa after his freshman season and transferred to Iowa in January of 2024, before having a change of heart and returning to the Tide three months later in April.
Formerly a unanimous five-star recruit, Hudson ranked as the No. 12 player in the country, the No. 4 wide receiver, and the No. 4 player in the state of Texas for the 2024 class, per the On3 Industry Ranking.
Fortunately for the Aggies, even with the loss of Hudson, they have done very well at restocking a wide receiver room that was ravaged by turnover, bringing in Kevin Concepcion, Mario Craver, and Jonah Wilson. Not to mention, they also added Former Texas Longhorns tight end Amari Niblack.
Of course, the potential loss of a talent like Hudson will sting either way.
