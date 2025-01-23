No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies Stun No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels in Final Seconds
There just might be something magical in the making on the hardwood in College Station.
In one of their more improbable wins since the March Madness miracle against Northern Iowa in 2016, No. 13 Texas A&M stunned the No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford on Wednesday night thanks to a go-ahead triple from Manny Obaseki with 12.5 seconds left to give the Aggies their only lead of the game and a 63-62 win.
Ole Miss led by as many as 11 at the start of the second half but Texas A&M found a way to pick up another huge boost to its already impressive resume.
Take a look at the shot:
Aggies guard Zhuric Phelps finished with a team-high 14 points but it was 33 points from A&M's bench -- including 12 from Obaseki -- that made the difference in a game where the Aggies committed 20 turnovers and allowed Ole Miss to hit 11 triples. Texas A&M had a 48-31 rebounding edge over the Rebels, who were led by guard Sean Padulla with 16 points.
Texas A&M will look to carry this momentum headed into Saturday's meeting against the Texas Longhorns in Austin.
