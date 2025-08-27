How Secure is 5-Star Brandon Arrington’s Commitment to Texas A&M?
Does anyone really know what a commitment means out of a recruit anymore?
A commitment used to mean something out of a recruit. It meant, “I will be attending your school. I am no longer interested in any other schools.” Now, what it means is up in the air, and commitment flips are more common than ever.
Penn State and Oregon have reportedly been pushing hard to flip five-star Texas A&M commit Brandon Arrington and have even scheduled visits with him, On3’s Adam Gorney reported Monday.
Will Brandon Arrington Flip?
Arrington is arguably the biggest pickup of coach Mike Elko’s recruiting career so far. In June, he announced his commitment to Texas A&M over Oregon and Penn State.
247Sports’ Greg Biggins described him as “one of the nation's top sprinters, with some calling him a potential Olympic hopeful for the 2028 Games." Biggins praised more than just Arrington’s speed and pointed out his “high round NFL Draft potential if he hits his ceiling and is one of the best athletes to come out of the talent-laden San Diego region in years."
Arrington is a difference maker on both sides of the ball, although he will likely play cornerback for the Maroon and White, that is, if he is not poached by the Nittany Lions or the Ducks. In his junior season, as a receiver, he recorded 57 passes for 527 yards and five receiving touchdowns and tallied 26 tackles and an interception. Earlier in August, Arrington announced his commitment to the Navy All-American Bowl, which is set to take place in January.
“Oregon and Penn State have been texting me mostly all the time, too,” Arrington said. “They’ve been in the mix a little bit, too, but I’ve been keeping the main thing the main thing with my commitment so I haven’t really been doing a lot.”
Arrington will be in attendance for Texas A&M’s season opener against UTSA on Saturday, but also mentioned a trip up to Eugene to catch an Oregon game, or a trip to Penn State to watch the Nittany Lions and Ducks face off in a classic Beaver Stadium White Out game.
As of right now, it seems like Arrington will stay put and stay true to his commitment with the Aggies. However, things could shake up after he takes his visits. Texas A&M fans and the 12th Man should not worry too much, at least until after Arrington takes his trips.