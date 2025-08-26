Oregon Ducks To Flip Five-Star Defensive Back Recruit From Texas A&M?
The Oregon Ducks are trying to add another five-star commit of the 2026 recruiting cycle as they attempt to flip one of Texas A&M's top commits in the cycle.
Five-star defensive back Brandon Arrington has been a longtime target for the Ducks. Despite his commitment to the Aggies, Oregon has still been pursuing the California native. The Ducks are trying their hardest to get Arrington on a visit during the season.
Oregon Still Keeping In Touch
Arrington spoke with Rivals about his recruitment, which is still buzzing as one of the top prospects in the country. He named the Ducks and Penn State as two programs still vying for his commitment.
“Oregon and Penn State have been texting me mostly all the time, too. They’ve been in the mix a little bit, too, but I’ve been keeping the main thing the main thing with my commitment so I haven’t really been doing a lot," Arrington said.
The No. 12 player in the country and No. 1 player in California according to 247Sports' rankings, Arrington is one of the best athletes in the entire cycle, playing wide receiver and defensive back for Mount Miguel. The Texas A&M commit is expected to be a defensive back at the next level, but is open to going both ways, similarly to 2025 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.
Oregon was one of his top schools heading into his commitment date on June 19, but the Aggies eventually won over the five-star recruit in what was a recruiting battle that came down to the wire.
Arrington made his intentions known that he is going to be visiting plenty of Texas A&M games, but he didn't rule out the possibility of heading to Eugene for a game, or even attending the Sept. 27 showdown at Penn State between the Nittany Lions and Oregon.
If the Lanning and the Ducks are able to get Arrington back on campus for another visit before he signs, it should bode well for their chances of flipping the five-star recruit.
Ducks' Recent History At Flipping Commits
In the 2026 recruiting cycle, the Ducks are no strangers at attempting to flip commits. One of their top offensive line commits, four-star interior offensive lineman Tommy Tofi, was previously a Cal commit prior to decommitting from the Golden Bears on June 30 and committing to Oregon on July 2.
Four-star quarterback Bryson Beaver was committed to Boise State prior to backing off his pledge on June 12, the same day he was offered by Oregon. Beaver eventually committed to the Ducks on June 25 after an official visit.
If Oregon is able to add their fifth five-star commit in the 2026 class, it would be an excellent way to add onto their No. 7 ranked recruiting class according to 247Sports' rankings.