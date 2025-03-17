All Aggies

Ex-LSU 5-Star Commit Spurns Texas A&M Aggies for Texas Longhorns visit

The Texas A&M Aggies look to be losing ground for a coveted linebacker recruit.

Matt Galatzan

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko, left, shakes hands with Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko, left, shakes hands with Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies' recruiting efforts just took a major blow.

According to reports from Orangebloods.com's Jason Suchomel, five-star Tupelo (MS) edge rusher JaReylan McCoy has canceled his official visit to Texas A&M, and will instead take a visit to the 40 Acres and utilize both an unofficial and an official with the Texas Longhorns instead.

McCoy also has official visits set with Auburn on May 16, Ole Miss on June 6 and LSU on June 20, and will head to Gainesville this weekend.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, left, and Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko, right, speak prior to the game
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, left, and Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko, right, speak prior to the game / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

"Tupelo (MS) defensive end JaReylan McCoy tells me he'll no longer be visiting Texas A&M and will instead take an unofficial visit and an OV to Texas," Suchomel said on X. "A one-time LSU commit, McCoy visited Florida this weekend."

Just last week, McCoy released his list of top schools, including Texas A&M alongside LSU, Auburn, Florida, and Ole Miss. Now, that no longer appears to be the case. Now it appears he has replaced the Aggies with the Longhorns there as well.

At 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds, McCoy is rated as a five-star according to the ESPN recruiting rankings, which rank him as the 11th-best player in the nation, the No. 2 defensive lineman, and the No. 1 player in Mississippi.

He is also ranked as the  as a four-star according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is ranked as the seventh-best player from Mississippi, the No. 13 defensive line overall, and 119th-best player nationally.

"Big-featured defensive lineman with some alignment flex that has put some impressive flashes on tape over the years, but one that’s got a ways to go if he’s going to reach his potential, ..." Andrew Ivins writes in his scouting report on McCoy. "Should be viewed as a developmental prospect that’s going to need to get in the squat rack and buy into the process, but one with a higher ceiling given the frame and lateral movement skills."

No decision date has been set by McCoy. This means the Aggies are seemingly in the running to land the Mississippi defensive linemen.

As things currently stand, Texas A&M boasts the nation's No. 2 class in 2026. They are only ranked behind Oregon, who also have 10 commits thus far.

