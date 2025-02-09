Texas A&M Aggies One of Seven Finalists for 3-Star CB
The Texas A&M Aggies are looking to work their way back to being a national championship contender. Mike Elko, the team's head coach, and his staff have been working hard on the recruiting trail.
Elko has put his program in a good position when it comes to quite a few intriguing prospects in 2026, and Texas A&M has now received a very positive update about one of their targets..
Camren Hamiel, a three-star cornerback in the 2026 class, has announced his group of seven finalists, and the Aggies are right in the mix.
Along with Texas A&M in Hamiel's top seven are Oregon, Nebraska, Michigan, Arizona State, Penn State, and Tennessee. That is a very impressive group of potential landing spots.
Hamiel revealed his top seven schools in a post on X.
247Sports has ranked Hamiel as the No. 45 cornerback in the nation. He has big-time potential, which is showcased by his impressive list of interested schools.
Hailing from Desert Edge High School in Goodyear, Arizona, Hamiel stands in at 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds. He has great size for a cornerback and has the raw talent to become special at the college level.
Currently, the Aggies have 10 players already committed to their 2026 recruiting class. Those players are EDGE Jordan Carter, wide receiver Aaron Gregory, tight end Xavier Tiller, EDGE Samu Moala, tight end Caleb Tafua, quarterback Helaman Casuga, defensive lineman Trashawn Ruffin, wide receiver Madden Williams, safety Markel Ford, and cornerback Ryan Gilbert.
They currently have the No. 2 ranked recruiting class in the 2026 rankings.
All of that being said, Hamiel will be a name to keep a close eye on. At least for now, Texas A&M is a top contender to end up landing his commitment when everything is said and done.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies to Host 5-Star EDGE for Official Visit
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Lock In Official Visit with Nation's No. 3 Defensive Line Prospect
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies In The Running For No. 1 2026 Athlete
MORE: Former Texas A&M Aggies DC Lands NFL Job
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Legend Mike Evans Hints at Eventual Retirement