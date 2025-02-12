Ex-LSU Commit JaReylan McCoy Schedules Official Visit with Texas A&M
After announcing his decommitment from LSU, JaReylan McCoy is fully reopening his recruitment as he heads into his senior season. The Tupelo, Mississippi, native has already scheduled his official visits this summer as he starts working toward finding his next home.
During a recent interview with ON3's Chad Simmons, the 2026 defensive linemen revealed who'd be receiving him on visits this coming summer.
"Florida, Auburn (May 16), Texas A&M, Ole Miss (June 6) and LSU (June 20) will be the schools I take official visits to,” McCoy said per Simmons.
While he already has dates confirmed for visits to Auburn, Ole Miss, and LSU, he is still working on the details for the others. However, even without a date not yet known for when exactly he'll be in College Station, at the least the Texas A&M Aggies can rest assured they'll have a chance at hosting him.
At 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds, McCoy is rated as a four-star according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is ranked as the fifth-best player from Mississippi, the No. 10 defensive line overall, and 100th-best player nationally.
"Big-featured defensive lineman with some alignment flex that has put some impressive flashes on tape over the years, but one that’s got a ways to go if he’s going to reach his potential, ..." Andrew Ivins writes in his scouting report on McCoy. "Should be viewed as a developmental prospect that’s going to need to get in the squat rack and buy into the process, but one with a higher ceiling given the frame and lateral movement skills."
As for what McCoy is looking for before announcing another commitment. He told Simmons he is focused on "relationships" and the people he'll join on the team of his choosing.
No decision date has been set by McCoy. This means the Aggies are seemingly in the running to land the Mississippi defensive linemen.
As things currently stand, Texas A&M boasts the nation's No. 2 class in 2026. They are only ranked behind Oregon, who also have 10 commits thus far.
