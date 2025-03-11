All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies Make Top-Six List for Five-Star DB Brandon Arrington

The Texas A&M Aggies are among the final six schools in the recruitment of five-star defensive back Brandon Arrington.

Sep 14, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks the sideline against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Sep 14, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks the sideline against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

One of the nation's top cornerbacks in 2026 has narrowed his recruitment down to a final six list, which includes the Texas A&M Aggies.

As reported by ON3.com's Hayes Fawcett, Brandon Arrington is down to just six schools. The No. 12 ranked recruit in the ON3 rankings has a top six list of Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia, Oregon, Penn State, and USC.

The La Mesa, California, native is a five-star recruit per ON3. Where they rank him as the No. 1 cornerback in the class, and second-best ranked recruit from California. At 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds he holds offers from over 40 schools which includes many of the nation's top programs.

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In the 247Sports composite, he is also considered a five-star record, where they rank as the No. 1 athlete and No. 1 player in California. Which makes him the eighth-ranked prospect nationally according to 247Sports.

As for his scouting report, 247Sports' national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins says:

"Two-Sport standout and one of the fastest sprinters in the country. Has personal best times of 10.43-100m and 20.76-200m as a sophomore and could easily double sport in college," Biggins writes. "On the grid-iron, shows the ability to play corner or receiver and should also develop in to a dangerous return man. Has a long, athletic 6-2, 180 pound frame with plenty of room to add good weight."

While no decision date has been set, Arrington has scheduled four official visits so far. The Mount Miguel High School product will visit Penn State, Texas A&M, Oregon, and USC this summer, all of whom are a part of his top-six list.

Following Friday's decommitment from three-star safety Markel Ford, the Aggies have just eight commits in the 2026 class which currently ranks fourth nationally by ON3.

