Texas A&M Aggies Make Top-Six List for Five-Star DB Brandon Arrington
One of the nation's top cornerbacks in 2026 has narrowed his recruitment down to a final six list, which includes the Texas A&M Aggies.
As reported by ON3.com's Hayes Fawcett, Brandon Arrington is down to just six schools. The No. 12 ranked recruit in the ON3 rankings has a top six list of Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia, Oregon, Penn State, and USC.
The La Mesa, California, native is a five-star recruit per ON3. Where they rank him as the No. 1 cornerback in the class, and second-best ranked recruit from California. At 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds he holds offers from over 40 schools which includes many of the nation's top programs.
In the 247Sports composite, he is also considered a five-star record, where they rank as the No. 1 athlete and No. 1 player in California. Which makes him the eighth-ranked prospect nationally according to 247Sports.
As for his scouting report, 247Sports' national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins says:
"Two-Sport standout and one of the fastest sprinters in the country. Has personal best times of 10.43-100m and 20.76-200m as a sophomore and could easily double sport in college," Biggins writes. "On the grid-iron, shows the ability to play corner or receiver and should also develop in to a dangerous return man. Has a long, athletic 6-2, 180 pound frame with plenty of room to add good weight."
While no decision date has been set, Arrington has scheduled four official visits so far. The Mount Miguel High School product will visit Penn State, Texas A&M, Oregon, and USC this summer, all of whom are a part of his top-six list.
Following Friday's decommitment from three-star safety Markel Ford, the Aggies have just eight commits in the 2026 class which currently ranks fourth nationally by ON3.
