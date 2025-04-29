Five-Star Corner Sets Commitment Date With Texas A&M Aggies Among Finalists
Weeks after narrowing down his recruitment to just five schools, 2026 cornerback prospect Brandon Arrington is indeed nearing a decision.
As first reported by On3.com's Hayes Fawcett, the five-star cornerback prospect has scheduled a commitment date for July 5th. This comes after he named Alabama, Penn State, Texas A&M, Oregon, and USC as his top schools.
The La Mesa, California, native is a five-star recruit per ON3. They rank him as the No. 1 cornerback in the class and the second-best recruit from California. At 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, he holds offers from over 40 schools, which includes many of the nation's top programs.
In the 247Sports composite, he is also considered a five-star recruit, where they rank him as the No. 1 athlete and No. 1 player in California. This makes him the eighth-ranked prospect nationally according to 247Sports.
As for his scouting report, 247Sports' national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins says:
"Two-Sport standout and one of the fastest sprinters in the country. Has personal best times of 10.43-100m and 20.76-200m as a sophomore and could easily double sport in college," Biggins writes. "On the grid-iron, shows the ability to play corner or receiver and should also develop in to a dangerous return man. Has a long, athletic 6-2, 180 pound frame with plenty of room to add good weight."
The Mount Miguel High School product will visit Penn State, Texas A&M, Oregon, and USC this summer, all of whom are a part of his top-five. However, his decision won't come until after he takes all of his visits.
The Aggies are set to host the five-star prospect for an official visit on June 5th, which will be his second visit of the Summer. He will visit Penn State on May 2nd, Oregon on June 13th, and USC on June 17th.