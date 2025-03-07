Two Interesting Potential Trade Destinations For Von Miller & Myles Garrett Revealed
Two of the best Aggie defenders in recent times will most likely be searching for new NFL homes soon.
As NFL teams scramble to clear cap space in order to be compliant with the league salary cap, trades and cuts have been happening left and right, such as Texas A&M receiver Christian Kirk being traded to the Houston Texans from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Amongst those that could be on the move are Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.
Von Miller is expected to be released by the Bills, and Myles Garrett has notoriously requested a trade out of Cleveland.
But where would they end up in order to keep teams in line with the salary cap? According to the Bleacher Report, both defenders would be heading to the NFC.
According to BR, Von Miller would fit in best with the Chicago Bears.
"The Bears can mix and match a young pass-rusher with Miller opposite of Montez Sweat on the edge," Bleacher Report said. "In Chicago, Miller would reunite with Dennis Allen, who was his first defensive coordinator in the NFL."
Miller, a 35-year-old veteran, would be a solid fit with the young Bears defense in a leadership role and would also reunite him with Dennis Allen, his first defensive coordinator when he came to the NFL in 2011.
Miller may not be the force on defense he once was with the Broncos anymore, but would still be an affordable purchase for Chicago.
As for Myles Garrett, the Report has him ending up in the NFC East with the Washington Commanders.
"The Commanders have already agreed to terms on a trade for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport," Bleacher Report said. "However, they still have enough cap space ($64.3 million) to pull off a deal for Garrett as well. The six-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro and 2023 Defensive Player of the Year would significantly improve Washington's middling defense."
For a team that just re-signed Bobby Wagner to a one-year deal and could possibly take Penn State's Abdul Carter with the second overall pick in the 2025 draft, the Commanders' defense would be unstoppable with Garrett leading the defense.
Even after taking wide receiver Deebo Samuel from the 49ers, the Commanders still have $64 million, which should be enough to make the former Defensive Player of the Year happy.
