Texas A&M Outfielder Terrence Kiel II Announces Decision For 2026 Season
In light of his fellow teammates announcing their decisions for the 2026 season, Terrence Kiel II has decided it is his turn to speak out.
And luckily for the 12th Man and head coach Michael Earley, the speedy Atlanta native isn't going anywhere.
Kiel II told TexAgs in a recent interview that he would be staying in College Station under Earley's coaching for the 2026 season.
"I'm not going anywhere, I'm coming back," Kiel II said. "I want to be at Texas A&M, and I want to play for Coach Earley."
The announcement comes just one day after Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts announced that he would be keeping Michael Earley on staff as the head baseball coach, believing that the former A&M hitting coach possessed the necessary skills to turn the team around next season after a forgetful 2025 year, one which many believed would have resulted in a one-and-done season for Earley.
"Earlier today I met with Coach Earley to discuss the state of our baseball program," Alberts said yesterday in a statement. "I appreciate Mike's work in taking a holistic view of what changes need to be made so that we have a baseball program that meets our high standards. Baseball success is critically important to Texas A&M. I am confident in Mike's ability to execute the needed change and fully support his vision going forward."
Kiel was a standout player in his freshman collegiate season, using his lightning-fast speed and incredible plate vision to drive his way to the top of the Aggie lineup for a nice chunk of the Aggie season.
He would finish the season with a .294 batting average, two home runs, and 26 runs batted in.
The freshman, who is the son of legendary Texas A&M safety Terrence Kiel, is included in a list along with infielder Gavin Grahovac and relief pitcher Clayton Freshcorn as a couple of Aggie players that are sticking around for Michael Earley's sophomore coaching season, a further testament to the trust that the players have in their former hitting coach as they hope to find their way back into the NCAA Tournament in 2026.