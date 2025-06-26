Texas A&M Among Finalists for Four-Star Linebacker; Decision Date is Set
With the recruiting dead period now in effect through the end of July, many of the nation's top prospects will start focusing on making their commitments. That comes after a busy June where many of them took their official visits to their top schools and will now look to make a final decision on where they'll play next year.
For many, those decisions are coming in just the next week. One of those being one of the Texas A&M Aggies' top targets at linebacker, four-star DaQuives Beck.
As announced on Twitter by Beck's cousin Nathaniel Bradley, Beck will be announcing his commitment on July 1st. He will pick between the Aggies, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, and the Oklahoma Sooners.
A consensus four-star recruit, the 6-foot, 190-pound linebacker ranks as the No. 159 player in the country, the No. 23 player in Texas, and the No. 9 linebacker in the 2026 class, per 247Sports. ESPN also ranks him as the No. 5 linebacker in the nation, while the On3 Industry ranking has him as the No. 9 linebacker and No. 156 player nationally.
DaQuives Beck would be a home run for Texas A&M
His scouting report from 247Sports' Gabe Brooks notes that Beck projects as a multi-year starter at the college level before potentially being able to then transition to the NFL.
"Physical off-ball linebacker prospect with experience in that role and a two-point edge spot for Texas Class 4A's best defense in Fall 2024, ..." Brooks writes. "Projects as a potential high-major linebacker prospect who provides some personnel flexibility thanks to play style, experience, and field demeanor. Possesses physical and athletic traits to become a multi-year starter with a pro ceiling."
The Carthage, Texas, native took an official visit to the Aggies this month. He visited on June 13th, while he also took official visits to Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. While he is set to make a decision, there have been no predictions made by 247Sports on where he might land.